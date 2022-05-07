Kenyatta Madison-Paxton

Funeral services for Kenyatta Lillie Madison-Paxton, 24, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Madison-Paxton died April 22, 202, in Killeen.
She was born Dec. 12, 1997, in Norfolk, Virginia.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
