A celebration of life for Kerry Lee Hart, 62, of Kempner, will be at 9 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hart died March 2, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1957, in Endicott, NewYork, to parents Charles and Lois Hart.
Mr. Hart served in the U.S. Army from his early 20s until his retirement in 2000 at the rank of staff sergeant. After his honorable separation from the Army, he worked as a computer technician with Acer America Corporation.
Mr. Hart was a hardworking and strong man with a beautiful personality and a free spirit. He was a master drummer who enjoyed writing and recording music with many amazing bands throughout his lifetime. He was energetic and full of life, and his passion for playing the drums became an outlet for his creative and artistic soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Hart, and his lifelong love, Diane Hart.
Survivors include his brother Brian Hart; sister Becky Hart; sons, Brian and Charles Hart; daughter Heather and husband Wayde Broberg; and grandchildren, Brooke, Jesse, Kaitlyn, Stryker, Kasey and Harley, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
