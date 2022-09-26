Kevin Lee Bennett

Funeral services for Kevin Lee Bennett, 67, of Copperas Cove will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Pastor Cody Craig will be officiating. Arrangements are by Viss Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Bennett died at home on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1955, to Lloyd J. and Fern (Wixson) Bennett in Mt. Clemens, Mich. He married Shirley Westbrook Randall on March 3, 2006, in Copperas Cove.

