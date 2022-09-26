Funeral services for Kevin Lee Bennett, 67, of Copperas Cove will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Pastor Cody Craig will be officiating. Arrangements are by Viss Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Bennett died at home on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1955, to Lloyd J. and Fern (Wixson) Bennett in Mt. Clemens, Mich. He married Shirley Westbrook Randall on March 3, 2006, in Copperas Cove.
He joined the Navy and served on the USS Mullinnix destroyer during the Vietnam War.
Kevin worked in several different professions, including a chef, security system installer, and athletic custodian for Copperas Cove ISD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Lloyd Jay Bennett.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shirley Westbrook Bennett of Copperas Cove; children, Joel Bennett of Alabama, and Tiffany Maupin and husband, Ronnie of Tyner, North Carolina; stepchildren, Heather Craig and husband, Brett of Fort Worth, Jessica Gossett and husband, David of Copperas Cove, and Neil Cabiad of Copperas Cove; brothers, Kirk Bennett, and Craig Bennett; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.