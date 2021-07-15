Services for Kevin Martin Brown will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rivers of Living Water Church in Killeen.
Mr. Brown died July 8, 2021.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home of Waco is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message or memory in our “Tribute Wall” at www.slcwaco.com.
