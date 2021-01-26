Kevin O’Brien

A graveside service with military honors for Kevin S. O’Brien, 76, of Harker Heights, will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. O’Brien died Jan. 21, 2021, with his family at his side.
He was born June 27, 1944, to the late Kenneth and Elizabeth (Moultis) O’Brien in Maxton, North Carolina, the oldest of six children.
He graduated high school in Prescott, Arizona, in 1962, and attended the University of Arizona and the University of Colorado before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he spent 1967-68 with the First Air Cav in Vietnam.
After ending up at Fort Hood in 1969, Kevin met the love of his life, Janie Casey, through a mutual family friend.
They later married in Temple, Texas on May 16, 1970, and built a life in Harker Heights with their two children.
Kevin chose a career in the automotive industry, until he retired a few years ago, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and spending time with his family.
He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Janie; daughter, Lisa Wurm (Chris) of Wiesbaden, Germany; son, Patrick O’Brien (Stephanie) of Farmers Branch; grandchildren, Curtis Wurm and Sydney O’Brien; siblings, Kenneth (Kim) O’Brien of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sharon Hodgdon of Anacortes, Washington; Michael O’Brien of Naperville, Illinois; Patrick O’Brien of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Colleen Eusterman of Boise, Idaho.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.