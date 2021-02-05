A funeral service for Kevin Richard Rose, 62, of Houston, will be at 3 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, 211 W. Avenue B. A burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery, 415 E. Avenue A.
Mr. Rose died Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born Jan. 22, 1959, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to parents Richard and Ann Rose.
Kevin graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1977 and furthered his education earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas in 1981. He went on to work as a Consultant in the oil and gas industry.
He was a caring man, who’s motto was “Family comes first”. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his sons, Richard and Trammell grow up. He also was an avid UT Longhorn fan.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Rose.
Survivors include sons, Richard Rose and Trammell Rose; mother, Ann Rose; brothers, Dennis Rose and Stephen Rose; as well as his sisters, Michelle White and Deborah Rose Pannabecker; along with the mother of his sons, Lisa Rose.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Rose family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.