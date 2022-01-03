Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Connecticut for Kevin Roselund, 58, of Harker Heights.
Mr. Roselund died Dec. 5, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Roselund was born Aug. 18, 1963 in New London, Connecticut.
Arrangements are under the care of Sabrina Young with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
