A memorial service for Kevin Wayne Fender, 19, of Brady will be held at 3 p.m. today at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Rev. Jeffrey Quattlebaum officiating.
Mr. Fender died Sept. 10, 2021. He was born March 28, 2002, in Temple to Floyd Wayne Fender and Bette Lou (Tucker) Fender.
Kevin was a special-needs child who loved school and had never met a stranger. He was still attending school at Brady I.S.D. at the time of his death. He was a sweet boy and known for his “elbow shake”. He enjoyed music, watching videos, playing video games, the cartoon network, walking his dog and collecting matchbox cars. He moved to Brady 4 years ago.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Bette Lou Fender of Brady; grandmother Frances Claudette Wentland of Killeen; sisters Katlin Pruitt and husband Wichita of North Carolina, Katherine Fender of Brady and Jamie Diehl and husband Richard of Fairfield; several aunts, uncles cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents James Tucker, Sr., Dora A Tucker and Floyd Fender.
Memorial contributions in memory of Kevin Wayne Fender may be made to the Kevin Wayne Fender Final Expenses Account at Commercial National Bank or Brady National Bank.
Friends may view Kevin's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign his online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.
