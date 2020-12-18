A visitation for Kiera Michelle Ware, 27; Brayden Albert Richardson, 4; and Kori Lilly-Ann Richardson, 3, of Copperas Cove will be from 1 to 5 p.m. today at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A funeral service with burial will follow in Chester, Virginia.
Mrs. Ware, Brayden and Kori died Dec. 12, 2020.
Mrs. Ware was born Jan. 6, 1993, in Bradenton, Florida, to Thomas Ingram and Shovonne Ware.
Brayden was born May 25, 2016, in Temple.
Kori was born Oct. 2, 2017, at Fort Hood.
Mrs. Ware graduated from L.C. Bird High School in North Chesterfield, Virginia, in 2012. After high school, she worked at a daycare and will be remembered for her love of children.
Kiera joined the United States Army in 2015 and served for four years. The Army led her to Fort Hood and she had two beautiful children in Texas.
Kiera dreamed of becoming a nurse, taking classes online while balancing being a mother and working at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Belton.
Kiera loved fashion and always had her makeup done flawlessly.
Brayden was a student at Mae Steven Early Learning Academy, where he easily made friends. He enjoyed playing outside, playing with his toys, and spending time with his family. He would always defend his sister when she was in trouble.
Kori loved food and never forgot anything she heard or saw. She was a momma’s girl and loved her baby dolls as well. Kori would often sneak into her mom’s makeup and make herself up.
Survivors include their mother/grandmother, Shovonne Quaye; grandmother/great-grandmother, Patricia Ware; brothers/uncles, Quincy Ware, Mark Santiago; sisters/aunts, Destany Santiago, Eternity Santiago; uncles, Brion C. Pollock, Leroy F. Ware, Julius D. Ware, Calvin B. Ware; the Richardson family and a host of other friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity that would benefit children.
The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
