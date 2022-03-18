Kim Hill-Salinas-Dobbins

Services for Kim Lorraine Hill-Salinas-Dobbins will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Hill-Salinas-Dobbins died March 7, 2022.
Kim loved and lived for her family, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her friends, and her speech clients/students.
She loved sports, especially watching her granddaughter play softball, and she loved watching her granddaughter’s dance. A favorite pastime was watching college sports on TV while knitting.
Kim had an amazing voice and she loved singing, but above all she loved and cared for all people.
She devoted her life to serving God and to protecting and loving her children. Her blue eyes radiated love and light and her bright smile lit up any room.
Kim battled pancreatic cancer and fought to the very end, once again proving her strength.
We missed her one second after she went to be with our Lord and Savior, we miss her so much right now and she will be missed until we meet again. Because of God’s, Love, Grace, and Mercy and our faith in his Son Jesus Christ, it is not Goodbye but just until we see you in heaven.
She was preceded in death by father, Peter G. Hill and husband, Jose Antonin Salinas.
She is survived by husband and Soul mate, Don E. Dobbins; mother, Ethel Pool Hill; brother, Tracy J Hill; aunts, Joice Moore and Helen Pool McCullough; sons, Jose A. Salinas and wife Elaine, and Daniel P Salinas; daughters, Amanda L. Salinas, Donna Dobbins Simpson and husband Paul, Mary Dobbins Terrell and husband David, Freida Dobbins January and husband Scott and, Laura Dobbins Lemons and husband Robert; granddaughters, Allyson Salinas, Andrea Salinas,AribellaKim Salinas, Felicia King and husband Spencer, and Jessica January; grandsons, Shane Simpson and wife Emily, Timothy Simpson and wife Jessica, Joshua Cheek and wife Katie, David Cheek and wife Megan, Joel Don January, Alex Brown Salinas, and Maxwell Lemons; great-granddaughters, Julia Simpson, Audrey Simpson, Natalie Simpson, Katelyn Simpson, Vanessa Simpson, Bridget Simpson, and Charlotte Cheek; niece, Maeryn E. Hill; numerous cousins and a host of friends and associates from Killeen, Bryan, College Station, Harlingen, Rio Hondo, Texas, and Mansfield, Ohio Independent School Districts.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hirsberg Foundation for Pancreatic Research at https://pancreatic.org/, The Suzanne Wright Foundation, or Lupus Research Alliance.
The family will receive visitors from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
