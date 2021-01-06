Kimberly Lees

A celebration of life service for Kimberly McLendon Lees, 57, formerly of Copperas Cove, will be at a later date in spring of 2021 in Leavenworth, Kansas. She will be buried at Copperas Cove Cemetery in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lees died Dec. 11, 2020, at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
She was born April 10, 1963, into the military family of retired Master Sgt. John and Dorothy (Millsap) McLendon at Fort Hood.
As a child, Kimberly and her family lived in West Germany, New Mexico, and Oklahoma to name a few.
She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1981.
For most of the last 25 years, Kimberly was a resident of Fort Leavenworth and Leavenworth, Kansas, where her husband Mark still lives.
Kimberly married Mark Lees on Jan. 19, 1985, at the home of her parents in Copperas Cove.
Throughout Mark’s time in the Army, the family moved to Panama, Oklahoma, Kansas, and California.
Kimberly and Mark were blessed with three children: Elizabeth, born in the same hospital as Kimberly on Fort Hood; Mark II, the adventurous birth in Panama, Panama; and Catherine, who rounded out the family while they lived on Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Their children now live in Citrus Heights, California; Leavenworth, Kansas; and Clovis, New Mexico, respectively.
Always a pet-lover, Kimberly had several dogs as an adult and corgis: Shelby, Daphne, and Ivy have been part of the family since 2011.
Always an athlete, Kimberly displayed her skills from an early age.
She played middle school softball as a grade schooler and was a starting athlete in every sport she played during high school.
As an adult, she enjoyed playing golf, and though she seldom picked up a club, she always found her rhythm within a few swings.
Kimberly learned to ski in a single evening and was a qualified ski patroller within a month. She earned Senior Ski Patroller status the following season.
She achieved a level of skiing proficiency where she served as an instructor for the patrol, as well as the local ski school, all a testament to her athleticism and determination.
In 2011, Kimberly joined Daughters of the American Revolution through her maternal ancestors.
She served two terms as the chapter regent of the Captain Jesse Leavenworth Chapter. Kimberly was recognized as the Kansas State Outstanding Chapter Regent in 2017 and 2018.
In 2020, she was serving as the KSDAR Corresponding Secretary and the NSDAR National Vice Chair of Wreaths Across America.
Through those same ancestors Kimberly became a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
A lifelong enthusiast of history, Kimberly was proud of her American heritage and her country.
Kimberly worked for the Fort Leavenworth School District, USD 207, in a variety of positions for over 20 years.
She retired from the school district on July 1, 2020. Her last position was director of transportation, grounds and maintenance, where she was excited by the opportunity to lead people.
Kimberly was a CPR and First Aid instructor for the Red Cross for almost 30 years. She was a truly knowledgeable and enthusiastic trainer, who taught over a thousand people in three states during her service.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, John McLendon, a longtime resident of Copperas Cove.
In addition to her family above, survivors include her mother, Dorothy McLendon, of Copperas Cove; her sister, Johnette (Tim) Gaines, of Killeen; her brother, Scott (Christine) McLendon, of Copperas Cove; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of local arrangements.
