Graveside services for Kum Cha (Kim) Detweiler, 77, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mausoleum at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri, with Rev. Scott Beard officiating.
Mrs. Detweiler died May 8, 2021, surrounded by her husband, brother, sisters and numerous other family members.
She was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Yosu, South Korea, the first born child to Chae Su Kim and Tan Sim (U) Kim.
In 1968, John met Kum Cha and they married on July 25, 1969, in South Korea,where John was working. They returned to the United States in 1972, settling in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and built their home there. In the 1970s they brought Kum Cha’s family to the States with Kum Cha and John’s help, and while she helped care for her in-laws. Kum Cha will be remembered by her family and friends for her selfless love to others, gardening, flowers, for her devotion to caring for others and for cooking for family 12 hours away, for caring for her nieces and nephews without a second thought, and for her devotion to God.
Survivors include her husband, John J. Detweiler; stepdaughters, Lori Detweiler and sons Morgan and Simon, and Joni Detweiler and son Carson; brother, Kil Nam Kim and wife Chong He; sister So Un Dodge and husband, Steve, sister Kum Sun Inniss and husband Anselma; nephews, Ivan Dodge and wife Kristyl, Jay Kim, Aliem Inniss, Jamiel Inniss and wife Janillia; nieces, Stephine Zeller and husband Kory, Jennifer Cullinane and husband Burke, Lynn Zaha and husband Vlad, Hoshua Dodge, Silas Zeller, Jeremiah Inniss, Paul Inniss, Azalia Inniss, Alyssa Inniss, Leticia Inniss, Monae Inniss, and Zavian Inniss; nephews and nieces, Pete Detweiler and wife Kyeongdan, Paul Detweiler, Susan Detweiler, Sue Detweiler, Sara Detweiler and husband Josh Funk, Julian Funk, Lewis Funk, Chrystal (Detweiler) and husband Dave Schwartz, Aldo Schwartz, Bronwyn Schwartz, Abby (Detweiler) and husband Shahead Badiyan, Nico Badiyan, Ashley (Detweiler) and Trent Barnes, Eva Barnes, Riley Barnes, Jesse (Detweiler) and wife Jessica.
Kum Cha was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Son Yup Kim; nephew, Richard L. Detweiler; brother-in-law, Richard J. and wife Mary L. Detweiler.
Public visitation will begin at 5 p.m. today at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri.
