Services for Lamaid McMinn, 82, of Copperas Cove are pending and will be scheduled once restrictions are lifted.
Mrs. McMinn died April 18, 2020.
She was born Dec. 5, 1937, to the late Lian and Lamoon Moonchomgrong in Korat, Thailand. She was the third child of seven, growing up in Bangkok, Thailand. Her mother passed away when she was only 8 years old and she was trained to be a nanny. Ms. Mrs. McMinn lived with another family, a family she loved, and helped care for their children.
She had two children of her own when she met Frederick McMinn. He was in the Air Force and was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam Conflict. They later married on Jan. 1, 1970. He retired a few years later but would continue to work government contracts. This adventure led them to live all over the world.
They eventually settled in Pennsylvania, in Mr. McMinn’s home town.
Mrs. McMinn worked as a custodian for 16 years for the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pa. In 2006, at the request of her daughter, they moved to Copperas Cove. Mrs. McMinn quickly found a job at the Copperas Cove Independent School District as a custodian and enjoyed working until her health issues got in the way.
Mrs. McMinn will be remembered as a hardworking, kind hearted, happy-go-lucky person. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her Buddhist faith was important to her as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, most of her siblings and her son, Boonlard Moonchomgrong.
Survivors include her husband, Frederick McMinn; daughter, Siriporn “Kay” White and husband, John; grandchildren, Ben Foster and wife, Tanya, and Elizabeth Foster Roderick; and her great-grandchildren, Kiley Roderick, Easton Foster and Layke Foster.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
