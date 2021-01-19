Services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Landford L. Clay, 81, of Killeen, will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Clay was born Jan. 4, 1940 in Amigo, W.Va. He died Jan. 12, 2021, in Temple.
