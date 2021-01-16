Funeral services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Landford L. Clay, 81, will be 8:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 10 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Clay died Jan. 12, 2021, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Amigo, West Virginia.
He was a retired Army command sergeant major with over 26 years of dedicated service.
Resultant of his exemplary service was the many awards he received during his career including Purple Heart, Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Service medal, Army Commendation medal, Army Achievement medal, Good Conduct medal, National Defense Service medal. Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnamese Service Medal with seven campaign stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and many more.
He was a respected local business owner.
Landford was a loving husband of 59 years, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Landford’s presence in this life will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
