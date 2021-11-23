To our Darling Landra Lee Howard Knapp
October 8, 1965 – November 23, 1994
The moment that you died our hearts were torn in two,
one side filled with heartache, the other died with you.
We often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep,
and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks.
Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday
but missing you is heartache that never goes away.
We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain,
until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again.
-- Author Unknown
Love Mom, Dad & Megian
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.