A celebration of life service for Larry Gene Brown, 80, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family interment will be held later.
Mr. Brown died Aug. 23, 2021.
He was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Desert.
Larry joined the U.S. Army in 1958. He flew fixed and rotary aircraft. During his service, he did two tours in Vietnam and was in Okinawa from 1961 to 1963.
He received the Vietnam Service Medal with Silver and Bronze Star, Air Medal with Numeral 13, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve, Army Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
He retired from the U.S. Army in 1978 in Killeen and turned his part-time used car business into a full-time career.
He eventually embarked on his third career of owning a trucking company. To know Larry was to know he spent his final retirement with his love of fun cars and motorcycles.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Foy and Vernia Jewel Henson; his sister, Raylene Everett; and a son, Larry G Brown Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; son, Bret Craytor and wife, Samantha, of Waco; daughters, Jamie Moon of Austin and Marta Traweek of Austin; grandchildren, Amber Coughlin and husband, Kain, of Allen; Ashley Eimermann of Wisconsin; Alyssa Brown of Allen; Ace Craytor of Waco; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Layla and Miles Coughlin of Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice.
