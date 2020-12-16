Larry Craven Sr.

There will be a gathering and time of remembrance for Larry Lee Craven Sr. from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. His cremains will be placed at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
Mr. Craven died Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born Nov. 1, 1941.
He was a truly extraordinary man, who served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1985.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was loving husband to Heidi Marie Craven for 53 years, devoted father to Larry Lee Craven Jr. and wife, Donna, and wonderful grandfather to Destini Rose Yaden and two great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members.
