Memorial services for retired Staff Sgt. Larry Dean Cyle Thomas Jr., 31, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, Calif. Interment with full military honors will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
Mr. Thomas died Sept. 13, 2022, in Killeen. He was born Nov. 8, 1990, in Hanford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.