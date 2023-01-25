Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Larry E. Finnen, 72, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Church. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Finnen died Jan. 16, 2023, in Killeen. He was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Austin.
