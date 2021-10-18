Funeral services for Larry Lloyd Aldrich, 78, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial with honors will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Aldrich died on Oct. 16, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1943 to David William Aldrich and Margaret Hoppel Aldrich in Clifton Springs, N.Y. He enlisted in the army in 1962 in Waterloo, N.Y. and served his country for 20 years, assigned to Bangkok, Thailand, Asmara, Ethiopia, Heilbronn, Germany as well as many stateside assignments and retired a Sergeant First Class in 1982. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Good Conduct medal (Bronze, 5 loops), Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Service medal and Overseas Service Ribbon. During his time in the army, he developed his love for animals as an animal care specialist. He continued working another 25 years on Fort Hood for Animal Protection Services.
Larry married Arlene DeWispelaere in 1963 in Newark, N.Y. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised three wonderful children. Larry and Arlene spent much of their retirement traveling around Texas, visiting the coast often, and New Mexico. He was a loving father to his children, Julie, David, and Wendy, always giving sound advice, a hug, or teaching life lessons. Larry was a proud grandfather that took delight in spending time with his grandchildren and celebrating their accomplishments. He was a friend to everyone and a jokester at heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, chili cook-offs, dominoes, cards, and watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Aggies, or Dallas Mavericks.
Larry Lloyd Aldrich was preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Aldrich Mattoon; stepfather, Kenneth Mattoon.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Marie Aldrich; his daughter, Julie Ann Aldrich Bilbrey; son, David William Aldrich II and wife Leslie Aldrich; daughter, Wendy Marie Aldrich Haider and husband Kashif Haider; grandchildren, Justin Page, Isaac Aldrich, Emily Haider, Chloe Aldrich, and Aden Haider; stepbrother, Dean Mattoon and wife Cathie Mattoon; niece, Tammy and nephew, Kevin.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Texas or American Kidney Fund.
