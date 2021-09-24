Mass of Christian Burial for retired 1st Sgt. Larry Lynn Capps, 71, of Burleson (and formerly of Copperas Cove) will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Capps died in Fort Worth on Sept. 21, 2021.
Larry was born on Dec. 27, 1949, to the late Ben and Albina (Horky) Capps in Liberty, Texas. He graduated from Beeville High School in 1969. After high school he joined the United States Army and served his country honorably for 20 years, earning the rank of first sergeant. After his military retirement, he worked for the State of Texas for 15 years and then as a military contractor on Fort Hood prior to his full retirement in 2019.
Larry met Lynn McKinney in Beeville, Texas, and they married on June 5, 1970. He was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Copperas Cove, and is a current member of St. Ann’s Parish in Burleson. He is a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7175.
Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He lived his life through Christ and was the most loving, supportive, hardworking, compassionate and humble soul.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lara Latham; his sister, Lisa Capps; and his brother, Michael Capps.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynn Capps; daughter, Lucy Raleigh (Shawn); son-in-law, Michael Latham; three grandchildren, Jaxson and Brantley Raleigh and Matthew Latham. He is also survived by his brother, Johnny Capps (Pam), and sisters, Shirley Dixson (Steve), Joan Chesshire and Theresa Wright (Jimmy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with Rosary following will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF), which provides critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans.
Viss Family Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
