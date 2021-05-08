Larry Lynn Walts
On May 1st, 2021, Larry Lynn Walts departed this world on his final voyage to eternity to be with his Lord and Savior. He was dearly loved and respected by all who knew him as someone you could count on in good times and bad. He leaves a void that will never be filled.
Larry was born on May 13th, 1947 in Belton, Texas to Roland and Selma (Dugger) Walts. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1965 and was employed by Keen’s Jewelers until May 1966 when he joined the Navy as a Seaman and began his long and successful career of 30 years. During this time, he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) through a commitment to excellence and dependability. He retired in May 1996 at Naval Station Corpus Christi, Texas having served his Country with Honor and Dignity.
During service to his country, he was deployed to many places around the world beginning with his training at San Diego, California. He also served a tour of duty in Viet Nam; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Washington, D.C.; Charleston, South Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; and his final tour of duty was at Corpus Christi, Texas.
While on active duty he enjoyed playing golf in his spare time on shore. After retirement he relocated to Central Texas where he married Sandy, the love of his life. His retirement allowed him the time to pursue his passion for woodworking and stained glass, making many beautiful items. He also enjoyed going on cruises and traveling to new places with friends.
Larry was a Submariner to the bone. He continued his love for Navy and fellow submariners with active participation in USS VI and U.S.S. Floyd B. Parker DD884 Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy Walts. He is survived by his wife Sandra (Brumbalow) Walts, daughter Cassie Renee (John) Parker, Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Kurt (Jennifer) Larson, Chandler, Arizona, Keith Larson, Temple, Texas and two grandchildren Blake and Emily Larson, Chandler, Arizona. He has one niece Jennifer (Matt) Strong and their sons, Gavin and Colin, Keller, Texas, and step-mother Linda Havens Walts, Killeen, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by: Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home 1615 South Fort Hood Street Killeen, Texas. Services will be on Monday May 10, 2021. Visitation will be 12 noon to 1:30 P.M. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 P.M.
