Funeral services for Larry Lynn Walts, 73, of Killeen will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Walts died May 1, 2021, in Temple.
He was born May 13, 1947, in Belton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
