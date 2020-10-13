Larry McMaster

A memorial service for Larry Randall McMaster, 72, of Cary, N.C., will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at The Springs Funeral Services in Colorado Springs, Colo. The service will be streamed live and the link is located at tsfs.co.
Mr. McMaster died Oct. 8, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1947, to Alvin and Doreen McMaster in Albuquerque, N.M.
Larry attended Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove and graduated in 1965. He was an exceptional athlete, lettering in baseball, football, track and field.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Munitions Maintenance and Nuclear Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist, earning a Presidential appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He briefly attended Austin Peay State University, where he met and married the love of his life, Jenny.
He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from North Carolina State University in 1972. Larry worked as a Systems Software and Computer Engineer as well as a Project Manager for RTI International for more than 40 years and was a lifelong member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He had a passion for aircraft and flying and also earned his private pilot’s license in 1991.
A beloved husband and devoted father, Larry’s favorite job was that of “World’s Best Papa” to his grandson, Tony. He loved taking care of his grandson, from babysitting to chauffeur duties; he especially enjoyed teaching Tony about airplanes and classic cars and coaching him in baseball and track. Larry often noted that “you can’t coach speed,” and took tremendous pride in his grandson’s athletic abilities. Above all, Larry was proud of the young man Tony has become, as evidenced by his conduct on the fields of competition and in the classroom. He was a very proud Papa and loved to watch his grandson play baseball, run track, and excel in school.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Doreen Bone McMaster; and his sister, Mary McMaster Kibler.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Bigbie McMaster of Antioch, Tennessee; his daughter, Kristal Lee McMaster Alfonso and her husband, Paul Anthony Alfonso, Jr.; his grandson, Paul Anthony “Tony” Alfonso, III; his nephew, Randy Kibler and his family; his niece, Dodie Thompson and her family; his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Margaret Bigbie; and multiple nieces and nephews in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Larry’s honor be given to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) or the Dane R. Balcon Memorial Fund (danebalconfund.force.com).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of those who have kept Larry in their thoughts and prayers and for their continued support of his family.
