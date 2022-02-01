Funeral services for retired Maj. Larry Sprabary, 75, of Harker Heights will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Temple Baptist Church in Flower Mound, TX. Committal services with full military honors will follow at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.
Mr. Sprabary died Jan. 21, 2022. He was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Lewisville, Texas, to H.L (Abe) and Frankie Charlene Lester Sprabary.
Until the age of 12, he lived in Irving, Texas. While there he accepted Christ, and trusted in the Lord his entire life.
In 1959, his father, an Air Force serviceman, was transferred to Dreux, France, where the family lived for four years before returning to Abilene, Texas. Upon graduation from Abilene High School, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1965 and was commissioned as an officer in 1967. After 23 years of honorable military service, he retired in 1988.
Following his retirement, Larry continued serving his country in federal service. He retired in 2010 as Director of Operations for the U.S Army Operational Test Command at Fort Hood.
During his military and civil service, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Master of Science Degree in Business Management from The University of Central Texas.
On April 16, 1974, Larry welcomed his son Christopher (Chris) Lain Sprabary into this world. Larry loved his son with his whole heart. Chris’s fondest memories are of his dad introducing him to God, golf and the Beatles. He loved their times together on any car ride, listening to the radio and laughing with him. Chris will miss his dad’s laugh and hugs.
On Dec. 23rd, 2001, Larry married Patricia (Pat) Cordova Oliphant in Killeen. They shared and enjoyed a loving life together centered around family, golfing with friends and sharing experiences together. He also gained three bonus sons; Mark, Russell and Eric Oliphant.
Larry enjoyed golf and travel, but most of all, the time he spent with family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Texas Longhorn fan, but also rooted for Texas A&M in support of the five Aggies in the family.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Pat Sprabary; mother Frankie Sprabary; son Christopher Sprabary (Christina); stepsons Mark, Russell, and Eric Oliphant (Erin); brother Paul Sprabary (Missie); sisters Aleshia and Amilia Sprabary; grandchildren Skylar Sprabary; Brandon, Kirstin, Nicholas, and Ashley Oliphant and Abigail DeFily (Alex); great-grandchildren Miley and Cash Oliphant; and nieces Victoria, Autumn and Olivia Sprabary.
He loved God, family, his country and Texas, in that order.
In memory of Larry, please consider a donation to the M.D Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Sprabary family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
