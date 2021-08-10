Graveside services with military honors for Larry Swope will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Larry Don Swope, a resident of William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, died July 30, 2021. He was born Feb. 12, 1936, to Henry Bruce and Mary Pauline (Cowan) Swope.
He was raised in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the 7th Infantry in Korea. Most of his life was spent rodeoing and horse racing. He was inducted into the Bell County Cowboy Ring of Honor in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Marqua Swope Bostick; two grandsons, Cody Joe Reid and Aaron David (Sidney) Bostick; great-granddaughter, Montana Hayes Bostick, all of Burnet; his sister, Jane Swope (Billy) McDaniel of Temple; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Swope family.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.