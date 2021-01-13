A funeral service for LaTonya Denise King, 53, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. King died Jan. 7, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Center.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
