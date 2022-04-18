Funeral services for Laura Mae Carpenter, 84, of Killeen, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Floyd Gage officiating.
Burial will follow in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Carpenter died on April 13, 2022, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
