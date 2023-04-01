Funeral services for Laverda Stokes Woods 78, of Killeen, will be held at noon Thursday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Services can be viewed via Zoom - Meeting ID - 4778772534 Passcode - WoodsOffer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Woods died March 20, 2023, in Killeen.
