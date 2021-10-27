Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Curtis Ray, 76, of Killeen will be held at noon on Saturday at the Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Ray died Oct. 22, 2021, in Harker Heights. He was born Aug. 23, 1945, in Prairie View, Texas.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
