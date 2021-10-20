A funeral mass for retired Sgt. 1st Class Lealofi Tuilape Faiai, 53, of Rockwall, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. A burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.
Mr. Faiai died Oct. 2, 2021, in Rockwall.
He was born June 29, 1968, in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
A visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home.
