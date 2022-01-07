Funeral services for Leanue Davis, 85, of Fayetteville, N.C., will be 11 a.m. today at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel in Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Rockfish Memorial Park.
Mr. Davis died Dec. 31, 2021. He was born May 5, 1936, in Mullins, S.C.
Leanue is the father of Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash.
A time of visitation will precede the service.
