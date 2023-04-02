Interment for Lt. Col. Lee Bailey Wilson, 87, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wilson, died March 27, 2023 at Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan Ala.
He was born on March 24, 1936 in Killeen, Texas to Roy B. and Ruby Lee (Spruell) Wilson.
Lee Bailey was born and raised in Killeen and grew up in the area including Hood Village during World War II.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1954, and Arlington State College in 1961. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army upon graduation.
He served three tours of duty in Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group, earning the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his actions during the war. He retired from the Army in February 1984 after 23 years of service.
Lee Bailey married Suzanne (Donaldson) in 1958 in Killeen. They were happily married for 64 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents Roy Bailey and Ruby Lee (Spruell) Wilson; his sister Adelia Ann Womack and brother Billy Gayle Wilson.
Lee Bailey is survived by his son retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dr. Michael Wilson and wife Susan of Dothan, Ala.; his daughter retired Col. Deborah Wilson and spouse Dr. Beverly Schmidt of Beaver, Pa.; his grandchildren, Amanda Wilson, Alexandra Rodriguez, Carlen Rodriguez, and Matthew Rodriguez; his nieces and nephews, Richard Donaldson, Penny Haight, Billy Tucker, Karen Weiss, Richard Tucker and Tiffani Wambsganss.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans at ihelpveterans.org.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
