Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Lee Otis “Lully” Ferguson , 79, of Belton will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ferguson died Sept. 7, 2021. He was born Aug. 16, 1942. Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.