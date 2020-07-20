Lee Raymond Matthews

Memorial services for Lee Matthews, 69, of Bend will be held on the banks of his Colorado River home at a later date.
Matthews died after lengthy illness July 6, 2020, in his Colorado River home on the banks. He was born April 28, 1951, in San Francisco, California.
He served in the United States Army for 20 years, retiring after returning from Desert Storm in 1991. After retirement from the Army, he resided in Copperas Cove where he worked as the executive chef for a country club. During his time in the kitchen he met his wife-to-be, Diana. He and his wife then opened, owned and operated Lee’s Pet Grooming from 1993 to 2000. He accepted employment with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove in 2002 and was the regional sales manager for Dignity Memorials from 2003-2009.
Prior to his official retirement in 2009 he was an active member of the Copperas Cove Downtown Association where he served as president. He also served as president of the Copperas Cove Humane Society. He also volunteered for many other community activities in Copperas Cove.
Lee was a Methodist and an active member of Bend United Methodist Church where he served on several boards and committees. One of his favorite things was a church newsletter which he originated and published monthly. An avid volunteer, he was a faithful worker for the San Saba Food Bank as well.
He spent his final years living in the country, residing on the banks of the Colorado River with his wife. He was an avid boater most of his life, and tried to spend as much time as he could watching the waters. He loved his family, friends and pup, Carita.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Diana M. (Church) Matthews, two sons: Brian (Kevin) Kingery of Austin, and Christopher (Donna) Kingery of Gatesville, one daughter Sheree Kingery (Michael) of Copperas Cove. Lee is also survived by a brother, Alfred (Brinda) McClymonds of Leander, He has one sister, Vivian (Rollo) Harper of Paramount, California. Five grandchildren also survive: Elizabeth Felix, Kayla Reaves, Braden Nicholas, Krista Matscherz, and Christopher Clark.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Central Texas Food Bank.
