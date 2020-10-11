A memorial service for Leebert Jetton Jr., 69, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Jetton died Oct. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1951, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Leebert Jetton Sr. and Isabella Jetton (Staats).
He married Georgia Marie Jetton (Lusk) on Aug. 24, 1973, who preceded him in death in March of 2019. Together they had three children: Christopher Jetton, David Jetton, and Rose Fernandez (Jetton).
Mr. Jetton spent his professional life serving both the nation, and his community. He began his career by serving in the United States Marine Corps, which included a tour in Vietnam.
He went on to finish his military career at Fort Hood as a soldier in the United States Army.
He and his wife raised their three children in the same place they first called home 45 years ago when they settled at Fort Hood.
He went on to serve his community as part of the Killeen Fire Department for over 29 years from 1982 through his retirement in 2011. In addition to providing for and caring for his family, he spent his life caring for those who were injured or ill.
He enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing, barbecuing, and yelling at the television during “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy” and “The Price is Right.”
In addition to his wife of 47 years, he was also preceded in death by his parents Isabella Jetton (Staats) and Leebert Jetton Sr.
Survivors include his sisters, Jan Brown and Dorian Fry, both of Oklahoma, and Becky Allen of Alabama; his children, Christopher G. Jetton from Nevada, and David L. Jetton and Rose M. Fernandez, both from Texas, as well as his grandchildren.
