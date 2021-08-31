Leita Godwin

Funeral services for Leita B. Godwin will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Godwin died Aug. 27, 2021.
She was born May 13, 1932, in Olathe, Kansas, one of ten children born to Beulah Croan.
Leita was a longtime member of Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Killeen.
She and her husband of 71 years loved to square and round dance and were among the founding members of the Texas Cut-A-Rounders and the Killeen Kickers. She worked for many years at The Longhorn Malt Shop, Woolworths, and Tecom while raising four children of her own as well as numerous foster children.
Along with dancing, Leita loved to garden and sunbathe, knit and crochet blankets for St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and hand sew clothing for her family.
Leita is preceded in death by her only son, Emanuel Ryan (Randy) Godwin; a granddaughter, Tammy Williams; and a great-great grandson, Caleb Godwin Icmat.
She was loved by many and survivors include her husband, Emanuel Godwin; daughters Lynn, Jeanie, and Cathy; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Leita’s memory to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at CFF.Org or The Garden of Hope Foster Facility in Harker Heights.
