Funeral services for Lele Hernandez Torres, 76, of Nolanville, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Lele died Oct. 6, 2020.
She was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Cotton Gin.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roberto Soto Torres; her parents, Masselino and Dionisio Hernandez; her two sisters, Mary Peña and Adelina Peña.
Survivors include her two brothers, Luiz Hernandez and Joe Michael Hernandez Sr.; her five sisters, Guadalupe H. Peña, Juanita Rivas, Angelita Hernandez Duitman, Rosa Linda Alviar, and Susan Quintero; her two sons and daughter-in-law, Roberto Torres, Jr., Pablo and Kimberly Torres; her daughter, Clara Patiño; her cherished grandchildren, Alejandro Torres, Jesus Patiño III, and Senona Patiño; her precious great grandchildren, Elliot Robert Torres and Jerrod Robert Patiño; and numerous other family members.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
