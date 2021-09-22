Memorial Services for Lemoine Denver Beers, 78, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Beers died on Sept. 15, 2021, in Killeen. Lemoine “Lee” was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Blandburg, Pa. to the late Denver and Laudelle Gallagher Beers. He was a part of the 1960 class of Reade Township in Pa. After high school, he was a chef at an Italian restaurant before joining the United States Army in 1966. He served in Korea, Vietnam, and in Germany. His service led to him being medically discharged with honors. Lee was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Cross of Gallantry and many other awards. In June of 1966, he met Sandra Pitzen while they were both stationed at Fort Mead in Maryland. They married just a few weeks later as he was leaving to serve in Vietnam. Lee was an avid hunter and would jump at the chance to hunt anything. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Eugene Beers; two sisters, Peggy Booterbaugh and Frances Simmons.
Lee is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Beers; children, Lemoine Denver Beers II and wife, Amy, Lesa Baker and husband, Chris; sister, Etta Shank; and two granddaughters, Hayleah and Mikayla Baker.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
