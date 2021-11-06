Lena Heitmeyer

A celebration of life for Lena Reue Heitmeyer, 97, of Salado, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 503 N. Main St., Belton. Lena will be laid to rest with her husband, Fred B. Heitmeyer, at the Holland Cemetery after the service on
Mrs. Heitmeyer died Nov. 2, 2021, at her home in Salado.
She was born Oct. 20, 1924, to Edward and Esther Reue in Salado.
Lena married Fred B. Heitmeyer on Nov. 25, 1964. They were blessed with 40 years together.
She retired from Sears in 1985 as their first female Class A retail store manager.
By family and friends, she was known as the “Boss.” In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics, fishing, and cooking.
Lena was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Bartlett.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Curtis Reue.
Survivors include her stepson John Arthur Heitmeyer (Debra) of Ft. Worth; sister, Robbie Goodnight of Temple; nephew, Gary Goodnight (Tracey) of Dallas; nephew, Alan Goodnight (Tammy) of Salado; niece, Rene Depoy (Mark) of Salado. Lena will be fondly remembered by her step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
