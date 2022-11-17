A Mass of Christian burial for Lenore Carranco Buitron, 71, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Florence, with Father Stehling presiding. Burial will follow at Florence cemetery.
Ms. Buitron died Nov. 15, 2022, at Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock.
She was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Florence, to the late Balentin and Sabina Carranco.
Lenore’s battle with health issues in recent years showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Lenore stayed strong until the end.
She was a graduate of Florence High School. She went on to earn her associates degree from Central Texas College and worked as a contract administrator there for 22 years.
Lenore was a spiritual woman and loved going to church. She was immersed in the Catholic community that would be her lifelong support from an early age.
Ms. Buitron is survived by her two daughters, Christina and Melissa Buitron; brother Balentin Carranco Jr.; three sisters, Pat Carranco, Anita Villanueva and Mona Mascarenas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown.
