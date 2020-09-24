A memorial service for Leo Ira Perkins, 102, will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.
Mr. Perkins died Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born Nov. 26, 1917, near Hackberry, Texas.
He grew up as a cowboy, hopped trains to work for a year in the Arizona copper mines after high school, then worked on ranches and with the Conservation Corps in West Texas, meeting his wife to be, Lillian Ruth Pearce Perkins, in Valentine.
In 1941, he joined the Army Air Corps and served as a top turret gunner and flight engineer on a B-17. At 24 years old, he was the oldest on the plane.
From Pyote, Texas, via Nova Scotia, they flew their B-17 to Ridgewell Air Force base in England.
On their 14th mission, their plane was hit and with engine 3 trailing fire to the tail, he parachuted out at 25,000 feet.
Spending the night in a hay shock, he was put in solitary confinement in Rotterdam then sent to Stalag-17 B near Krems, Austria.
As the war was ending, the guards walked the prisoners toward the American lines. Leo would bribe the guards with cigarettes and take off at night to trade the locals for food.
After the war, he married Lillian, went to college on the GI Bill, and worked for the U.S. and Mexican governments eradicating hoof and mouth disease in Mexico.
Leo completed his degree, worked as a Purina salesman to ranches in New Mexico and west Texas and became an agriculture and horticulture teacher in Ysleta, Texas.
He worked with disabled veterans growing orchids. After his first retirement, he taught high school on the Zuni Indian Reservation and the Ramah Navajo Reservation in New Mexico.
In 1991, Leo and Lillian moved to Lampasas and the Pearce farm for their final retirement to play dominoes, join the Adamsville Presbyterian Church and raise their last set of horses Snowflake, Starbuck and April.
He was celebrated at 100 years by the American Legion.
As a 65-year Mason, he received the Golden Trowel Award. Leo walked miles in Big Bend National Park, always accompanied by a friend, a family member, or ex-students.
With years of awesome stories and experiences, survivors include wife, Lillian; children, Carolyn and Ken Black, Bob Perkins, Sharon and Russ Hall; grandchildren, Caycee Black, Wendi and Tony Lutfy, Whitney and Brad Keller, and Travis Hall; great-grandsons, Antoine Lutfy and Max Keller; sisters, Gwen Carlow and Evelyn Perkins of Kerrville; and nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
A come-and-go visitation will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas, which is in charge of arrangements.
