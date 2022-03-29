Leon Albert Ingersoll (Sonny,) Jr.

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. A thunderstorm or two is possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. A thunderstorm or two is possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.