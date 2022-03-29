Funeral services for Leon Albert Ingersoll (Sonny,) Jr., will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Ingersoll died March 22, 2022.
He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Columbus, Georgia, to Leon A. Ingersoll, Sr. and Gladys (Epps) Ingersoll.
The Ingersolls were hardworking people who did well to make a happy home and a good living for Leon Jr. and his brother Bobby Pittman.
As a youth, Leon ran track and he received a scholarship to West Virginia State University, an HBCU. As a young man, he dedicated his career through acts of service to his country. Leon was drafted into the U.S. Army and his travels took him all over the world until he settled in Texas, where he retired as a first sergeant with decades of service and honor.
After leaving the service, Leon became a contractor for the Army, which took him back to Germany and later came back to Texas as a vocational instructor for Central Texas College for a short time.
He then dedicated another 20 years of his life to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer. This is where he met his greatest love, Patricia Ann Ingersoll. They were married October 22, 2004, and shared the gift of undying love with one another until his final earthly moments.
Leon was stoic and an easygoing soul. He took great pleasure in the simple things in life like listening to some ‘good ole downhome’ blues along with the melodic sounds of Frankie Beverly and Maze, all while sipping on a scotch on the rocks with a splash of water.
He loved to barbecue and invite family over to feast. But most often, you could find him enjoying the peace of a beautiful sunset evening on the back porch with his love.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his children, Michelle Moore of Killeen, Terri Hise of Killeen, Leon (Freddy) Ingersoll (Jennifer) of Burnet; and Nicole Moore of Virginia; his adoring grandchildren, Christopher Ingersoll of Vermont, John Hise of North Carolina; Taylor Ingersoll of California; Ja-Mari Moore and Kayla Goldsmith of San Antonio; and a whole host of extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
