Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Leon Jackson, 86, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jackson died July 4, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born July 7, 1933, in Newport, Arkansas.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to attend.
