A viewing for Leon (Jessica) Garcia, 24, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Affordable Burial & Cremation Service in Killeen. A celebration of life will be held on May 22 on Stefek Drive in Killeen. A time has yet to be determined.
Leon died April 14, 2021.
He was born May 22, 1996.
Leon was known as Jessica at Sugar Loaf Elementary, Palo Alto Middle School, Ellison High first two years, and Shoemaker High the last two years.
He learned to play the flute under Mr. Scott’s leadership, was writing his own music by Thanksgiving the first year, then under the great leadership of Mr. Smith at Ellison he flourished.
Leon’s talent for art was exceptional.
Then he really was into cosplay and a brutal video gamer.
He wore his heart on his sleeve, would give you his last dollar.
Strong willed, but sensitive to anyone suffering.
His parents were always proud of him.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jesse Abbitt; paternal grandmother, Olga Garcia; maternal uncle, Earl Aney and cousin, Devin Abbitt.
Survivors include his parents, Frank and Sandra Garcia; maternal grandmother, Barbara Barnett; siblings, Terry Alan (Justice) Darling, Tamera (Tammy) Clarke, Rachel (Kayden) Garcia, and Sylvia Garcia; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; along with numerous friends that he cared so much about.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.