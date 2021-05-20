A celebration of life for Leon (Jessica) Garcia, 24, will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday on Stefek Drive in Killeen.
Leon died April 14, 2021.
He was born May 22, 1996.
Leon was known as Jessica at Sugar Loaf Elementary, Palo Alto Middle School, Ellison High first two years, and Shoemaker High the last two years.
