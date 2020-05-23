Levi Hebert

A funeral Mass for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Levi J. “Jim” Hebert, 93, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at theCentral Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hebert died May 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 26, 1926, in Iota, Louisiana, to Leo and Irene Hebert.
At 17, James left Iota for San Diego, the Navy and World War II.
Upon completion of his assignment, he returned to Iota to pursue a higher education. Soon after his first year, he concluded the sedate life of college was not for him and entered the Army as an NCO.
Several years later, he asked the beautiful and young Gloria Moulder to marry him and in 1952 they began their life together.
With love and devotion, she supported him as he served his country in the Korean Conflict, at Fort Campbell and Fort Rucker.
It was at Fort Rucker that he graduated flight school and earned the rank of warrant officer. James again had to leave behind his family as he flew during two tours of Vietnam.
Subsequently, Jim, Gloria, and their five children were stationed at various posts throughout the world until his retirement at Fort Hood in 1974.
Upon retiring from the military, Jim went on to finally pursue his bachelor’s in business.
Afterwards, with aviation still in his blood, he went to work for Dyncorp in 1978.
One of Jim’s proudest moments came in 2000 when he was inducted into The Honorable Order of St. Michael for outstanding contributions to the Army aviation community. At 77, he retired from Dyncorp in 2003.
That same year, Jim and Gloria accepted the calling to raise two of their great-grandchildren. As with all of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, love, compassion and their faith in God guided them each day of their lives.
Jim and Gloria celebrated 67 years of marriage Dec. 18, 2019, a true testament to their love and devotion to each other.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, Gloria; parents, Leo and Irene Hebert; and daughter, Michelle Hebert.
Survivors include children, Michael (Mary) Hebert of Austin, Max (Beverly) Hebert of Cedar Park, Monique Hebert of Killeen, and Dani (Javier) Villalobos of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives near and far.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Recitation of the rosary will occur at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.