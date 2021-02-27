Lewis Eoff

A private family funeral service for Lewis Wade Eoff will be held Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Eoff died Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born Nov. 22, 1957.
Mr. Lewis, born in Arkansas, was a Texan at heart.
He faithfully served his country in the United States Army for 25 years, retiring in 2001 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
His dedication to his country continued for 19 years, working in civil service as a Logistics Assistant Representative (LAR) for TACOM (Tank Automotive and Armament Command) until he retired in 2019.
During his active duty and civilian service, Lewis earned several honors for his commitment to excellence while serving his country and soldiers.
Lewis was an incredibly loving and dedicated husband to his wife Sandy Eoff for 30 years. He was a kind, affectionate, and supportive father to his three children, Jennifer Eoff, Alaina Eoff, and Infantry Officer Derek Eoff. He was also a loving father-in-law to his new daughter Marissa Eoff.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lachresia and Milton Eoff.
Survivors include his wife and children, sister Jaquita Lamb, brother and sister-in- law John and Heather Eoff, best friend and brother in heart Alan Bewley, mother and father-in-law Ben and Gail Pierce, brother and sister-in-law Benny and Terri Pierce, and his nieces and nephews, Emily Morgan and husband Bryce Morgan, Dallin Webb, Randall “Beau” Morgan, Katie Bellott, Milton “Nix” Bellott, Logan Eoff, Connor Eoff, Dakota Pierce, and Jared Pierce.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
