Graveside services with full military honors for Lewis James Matthews Jr., 61, of Copperas Cove, and formerly of Elmira, New York, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Matthews died Nov. 15, 2021.
Mr. Matthews was a proud veteran of the U.S Army with over 20 years of dedicated and honorable service. He served in Saudi Arabia, The Gulf War: Desert Storm. He also worked as a DA civilian as a lead automotive technician in Kosovo and on Fort Hood.
He had a love for spending time with his grandkids. Spending time with his two sons watching football and attending car shows was also a joy for him. He would also spend time fishing, hunting, golfing, when he wasn’t snuggling with his dogs.
He was was predeceased by parents, Lewis Sr. and Darlene Matthews; Louise and Al Rummings; and ex-wife of 33 years: Carmen Matthews.
Survivors include children, Nicole Sieglinde Lieselotte Eyer; Michael Andrew (Nicole) Matthews; James Robert (Jessica) Matthews; grandchildren, Hunter, Ada, Gabriel, and Logan; and siblings, Thomas (Kim) Matthews; Novella (David) Kinner; Henry (Terri) Matthews; Scott (Jessica) Matthews, Jason (Melissa) Matthews; Joseph (Kelly) Matthews; and Amanda (Jaak) Hickey.
Please choose your favorite organization that caters to the ones he loves the most: His children and his dogs.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
